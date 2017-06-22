Foo Fighters Premiere New Song ‘Sunday Rain’

The band debuted the new track at a gig in Latvia. June 22, 2017 4:50 PM
Foo Fighters new album Concrete and Gold arrives on September 15 and the band is test driving the new material live.

“I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever,” frontman Dave Grohl says of the band’s new music. “To make a gigantic rock record but with Greg Kurstin’s sense of melody and arrangement… Motorhead’s version of Sgt. Pepper… or something like that.”

While performing at the Lucavsala festival in Riga, Latvia the group broke out the previously unheard track “Sunday Rain.”

Check out fan footage of the new Foos’ track below.

