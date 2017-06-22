Ice Cube Says It’s A Done Deal

So yesterday was day two in the interviewing of Chauncey Billups by Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert in Detroit. Officially there has been no deal reached between the two concerning the GM vacancy. There are rumors of Gilbert having offered a deal to Billups during each day of these negotiation, give us your vision of the Cavs meetings. But so far no deal.

Unless you check out HERE, when TMZ caught up with Ice Cube who says his BFF Chauncey Billups has already accepted the deal. You know, TMZ has been pretty much spot on when it comes to stories of late, so maybe this is for real.

Thanks to TMZ for the story and you have a great day. And happy almost Friday.

http://www.tmz.com/2017/06/21/ice-cube-chauncey-billups-big3-cavs-iverson/