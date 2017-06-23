In addition to Jerry Garcia, which one of these songwriters has Hunter collaborated with?
TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter turns 76 years old today (June 23rd).
scroll down for today’s answer
ANNIVERSARIES
2010-Original Kinks’ bass player Peter Quaife dies at a hospital in Denmark after a long battle with kidney disease at 66.
2010-Gregg Allman, who suffers from Hepatitis C, undergoes a successful liver transplant at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.
2004-Bob Dylan receives an honorary doctorate from St. Andrews University in Scotland.
2001-Doobie Brothers drummer Mike Hossack is hospitalized in serious condition following a serious motorcycle accident in Northern California.
1975-Alice Cooper breaks six ribs falling off the set of his Welcome to My Nightmare stage in Vancouver.
1971-John Lennon starts recording the Imagine album in London.
1965-The Kinks perform in Springfield, Illinois along with Dick and Dee, The Rivieras, Hollywood Argyles and Paul Peterson. In an odd convergence of show biz and the police blotter, the vice president of the local jaycees group that booked the show for the State Armory is future serial killer John Wayne Gacy.
BIRTHDAYS
Randy Jackson – 61 years old
The former American Idol judge is an artist manager, record producer and musician who’s recorded, toured and/or performed with Bruce Springsteen, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, ‘N Sync, Madonna, Elton John, Destiny’s Child and many others. At one time, he was bassist in the band Journey. Born 1956.
Robert Hunter – 76 years old
The singer-guitarist is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with The Grateful Dead, for whom he served as lyricist. Born 1941.
Stuart Sutcliffe – Died in 1962
The first bassist in The Beatles (a five-man lineup, with Paul McCartney on guitar) was an accomplished painter. He opted out of the group and stayed on to live in Hamburg after one of their trips there. He died of a brain hemmorhage April 10th, 1962 at 21. Born 1940.
TRIVIA ANSWER
d) Bob Dylan