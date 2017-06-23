TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter turns 76 years old today (June 23rd).

In addition to Jerry Garcia, which one of these songwriters has Hunter collaborated with? a) John Mellencamp

b) Carlos Santana

c) Mark Knopfler

d) Bob Dylan

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Original Kinks’ bass player Peter Quaife dies at a hospital in Denmark after a long battle with kidney disease at 66.

2010-Gregg Allman, who suffers from Hepatitis C, undergoes a successful liver transplant at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.

2004-Bob Dylan receives an honorary doctorate from St. Andrews University in Scotland.

2001-Doobie Brothers drummer Mike Hossack is hospitalized in serious condition following a serious motorcycle accident in Northern California.

1975-Alice Cooper breaks six ribs falling off the set of his Welcome to My Nightmare stage in Vancouver.

1971-John Lennon starts recording the Imagine album in London.

1965-The Kinks perform in Springfield, Illinois along with Dick and Dee, The Rivieras, Hollywood Argyles and Paul Peterson. In an odd convergence of show biz and the police blotter, the vice president of the local jaycees group that booked the show for the State Armory is future serial killer John Wayne Gacy.

BIRTHDAYS