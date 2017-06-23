Lindsey Buckingham – Christine McVie Set List

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie started off their tour with lots of songs from their new album, some solo stuff, and probably too little Fleetwood Mac. The new songs were slated to be their contributions to a new Fleetwood Mac album, until Stevie Nicks opted out of the project. Here’s the set list from their first show.

“Trouble” (Buckingham solo) “Never Going Back Again” (Fleetwood Mac) “Wish You Were Here” (FM) “Shut Us Down” (LB solo) “Sleeping Around the Corner” (LB/CM album) “Feel About You” (LB/CM album) “In My World” (LB/CM album) “Too Far Gone” (LB/CM album) “Hold Me” (FM) “Little Lies” (FM) “Tusk” (FM) “Love Is Here to Stay” (LB/CM album) “Red Sun” (LB/CM album) “You Make Loving Fun” (FM) “I’m So Afraid” (FM) “Go Your Own Way” (FM) “Everywhere” (FM) “Lay Down for Free” (LB/CM album) “Game of Pretend” (LB/CM album)