Time To Feel The Noise At Norwalk

I’m a relatively newbie when it comes to drag racing. This will be my third trip out to Norwalk for the Saturday festivities and how I started going see, I take an NHRA fan with me to Michigan for the August NASCAR race, then in turn he takes me for the June drags and this is what NASCAR wishes they had. Or maybe at one point during the southern y’all days of the late 80’s, through the 90’s and that is the total fan experience you get at Norwalk. Every ticket is a pit pass, you get unprecedented access to the drivers but you’re basically an inch if you wanna be next to these rocket ships they call cars. And still do. When NASCAR really started going downhill when they gouged everyone starting in 2003. Meanwhile the price range for tickets at Norwalk run $12-60. Meanwhile I paid $188 for Saturday-Sunday tickets at Bristol for the spring NASCAR race, plus $179 a night at a Red Roof Inn 11 miles away in Johnson City, Tennessee. This year that same Red Roof was costing $219 a night with a 3 night minimum so we stayed home.

This woman is sooooo not Danica Patrick. Leah Pritchett who currently is second in the point standings in Top Fuel, with three wins so far this season in Pomona, Phoenix and Houston is having a super season so far and wait til you see how big this is after what you’ll read HERE thanks to the Charlotte Observer.

So maybe see you at the track in Norwalk tomorrow, have a great weekend. And see you Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.