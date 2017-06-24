Classic Rock Almanac June 24, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Former Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler kicks off a North American tour in support of his latest album, Shangri-La, in Portsmouth, Virginia.

2000-The unique Who and Jimmy Page – Black Crowes tour — in which the two acts play alternate nights at the same venues, using the same road crews — kicks off at The World in Chicago. Problems with Page’s back quickly cut short his involvement in the venture.

1974-Elton John releases Caribou in the U.S., four days before it goes on sale in Britain.

1972-The Eagles reach the Billboard Top 40 for the first time, with “Take it Easy.”

1972-The Rolling Stones‘ show in Fort Worth, Texas is filmed for the movie Ladies and Gentlemen, The Rolling Stones.

1965-John Lennon publishes his second book, A Spaniard in the Works.

BIRTHDAYS

Dennis Danell – Died in 2000

Social Distortion guitarist. Died of a brain aneurysm February 29th, 2000 at 38. Born 1961.

John Illsley – 68 years old

Original Dire Straits bassist. Born 1949.

Mick Fleetwood – 70 years old

The drummer has been in Fleetwood Mac from its start as a British blues band in the ’60s through ’70s superstardom as a trans-Atlantic pop group. The lanky Englishman has also done solo projects, penned an autobiography, played a record executive in Showtime’s made-for-cable movie Mister Music in ’99 and co-founded FleetwoodOwen, a company which conducts auctions of rock and roll memorabilia. Born 1947.

Colin Blunstone – 72 years old

The voice of The Zombies sang on such ’60s hits as “She’s Not There,” “Tell Her No” and “Time of the Season.” After recording solo and sometimes with the Alan Parsons Project, he reunited with keyboardist-songwriter Rod Argent in 2000 and resumed the Zombies’ recording and touring career. Born 1945.

Jeff Beck – 73 years old

After leaving The Yardbirds, the English guitarist hired a young Rod Stewart to sing in his Jeff Beck Group, which had future Rolling Stones guitarist Ron Wood on bass. He later formed Beck Bogert and Appice with former members of Vanilla Fudge, recorded several albums with keyboardist Jan Hammer and is still active as a solo artist. He is one of the few artists in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice (with The Yardbirds and on his own). Born 1944.

Patrick Moraz – 73 years old

Solo/ex-Yes/ex-Moody Blues keyboardist. Born 1944.