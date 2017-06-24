U2. Cleveland. Seven Days!

June 24, 2017 6:24 PM
Filed Under: rock and roll hall of fame, U2

Freak out! It’s finally here, the last week until U2 arrives on the north coast.  I cannot wait, and as part of my personal celebration, a few friends are headed out to the Rock Hall to experience U23D.  Again! Filmed on location in several South American countries (and Australia) during 2006’s Vertigo Tour, it is probably the closest you are going to get to the band unless you are a super fan who sits out for days to get to the barricade.  This is a tad more plush.  The 3D technology added to a stellar live band like U2 makes it a must see. Especially on the larger screen of the Rock Hall.  See you there!  Seven days and counting…

