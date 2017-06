Listen to Slats weekday mornings at 7:30am for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to the Cleveland Gladiators Fan Salute Night at Quicken Loans Arena including a white out t-shirt giveaway courtesy of the Brew Kettle as they take on Tampa Bay on Saturday, July 8th at 7pm.

It’s all from the Cleveland Gladiators and 98.5 WNCX.