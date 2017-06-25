Classic Rock Almanac June 25, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Legendary producer and arranger Arif Mardin, who worked with such Hall of Fame talent as The Rascals, Aretha Franklin, Dusty Springfield and The Bee Gees, dies of pancreatic cancer at 74.

1995-Pearl Jam cancels their tour because of an ongoing feud with Ticketmaster. They contend that the ticket giant holds a monopoly and charges fans too large a surcharge on concert tickets.

1992-25 years after leaving high school, Billy Joel finally gets his diploma. In 1967, he had overslept and missed his English and gym finals.

1982-The Rolling Stones make their first British concert appearance in six years, playing the first of two dates at London’s Wembley Stadium.

1969-Guitarist Mick Taylor‘s scheduled debut with The Rolling Stones is scratched when the band’s two gigs at the Colosseum in Rome are cancelled. A British newspaper reports on them happening anyway.

1967-The Beatles introduce their new single “All You Need Is Love” on Our World, the first live T-V special simultaneously broadcast around the globe. Airing at 3:00 p-m [ET]–to coincide with evening prime-time in Europe–it lands on public stations after the three networks pass on the show.

BIRTHDAYS

David Paich – 63 years old

Toto keyboardist. Born 1954.

Clint Warwick (Albert Eccles) – Died in 2004

The Moody Blues bassist played on “Go Now” before leaving the group in 1966. He died of a liver ailment in a Birmingham (England) hospital on May 15th, 2004. He was 64. Born 1949.

Allen Lanier – Died in 2013

A co-founder of The Blue Oyster Cult (and its predecessor, The Soft White Underbelly), the keyboardist-guitarist retired in 2006. In addition to BOC, he wrote songs with Patti Smith (who he dated for several years) and worked with Jim Carroll and The Dictators. He died of heart disease on August 14th, 2013 at the age of 67. Born 1946.

Carly Simon – 72 years old

The singer-songwriter, who was once married to James Taylor, won 1971’s Best New Artist Grammy. Her cynical chart-topper “You’re So Vain” featured backup vocals by Mick Jagger. Simon, who got a lot of exposure when her song “Anticipation” was used in a ketchup commercial, is also a “Bond girl,” thanks to her 1977 007 theme hit, “Nobody Does It Better.” Born 1945.