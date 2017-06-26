Classic Rock Almanac June 26, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Former Clash guitarist and singer Mick Jones celebrates his 62nd birthday today (Monday).

For the past 15 years, Jones has had a band called Carbon/Silicon with Tony James, who was previously in a British punk band that started the same year as The Clash and whose lead singer went on to a very successful solo career. What was that band’s name? 1) The Boomtown Rats

2) Generation X

3) The Jam

4) The Stranglers

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison are in Las Vegas for the first anniversary of Love, the Cirque du Soleil production based on the music of The Beatles. Before the performance, they attend a dedication ceremony in which permanent plaques honoring John Lennon and George Harrison are unveiled in the Love Theater lobby at The Mirage Hotel and Casino. After the ceremony, they all sit down with Larry King for a one-hour C-N-N broadcast.

2006-Guns n’ Roses frontman Axl Rose is arrested for biting a security guard in the leg and causing some minor damage at his hotel in Stockholm, Sweden. Rose is released after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of violent conduct and criminal damage and agreeing to pay $5,500 in fines and $1,400 in damages to the security guard.

2001-Heartbreakers bassist Howie Epstein is arrested after being stopped in a stolen vehicle. Police find heroin and drug paraphernalia, which Epstein’s girlfriend, country singer Carlene Carter, claims is hers. (Fired from Tom Petty‘s band in 2002, he dies the following year.)

2000-Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band shoot a video for “American Skin” before one of 10 sold-out shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Filmmaker Jonathan Demme, who worked on Springsteen’s “Streets of Philadelphia” video, directs.

1992-Eddie Vedder punches out a security guard in Denmark after bouncers get rough with stage-diving fans. Afterwards, Pearl Jam cancel two London shows because he is “physically exhausted.”

1976-Peter Frampton‘s “Baby I Love Your Way” is released.

1967-The Beatles finish mixing “All You Need Is Love,” just 11 days before the single is released.

1965-The Byrds hit number-one with “Mr. Tambourine Man.”

1964-The Beatles release the soundtrack album of A Hard Day’s Night on United Artists Records. The L-P contains the title cut, “Tell Me Why,” “I’ll Cry Instead,” “I’m Happy Just to Dance With You,” “If I Fell,” “And I Love Her,” “Can’t Buy Me Love” and four orchestral tracks conducted by producer George Martin.

1964-The Rolling Stones rush-release “It’s All Over Now” in the UK. The sessions for their first single recorded in America took place barely two weeks earlier in Chicago.