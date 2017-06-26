Cleveland=Golic And We’re All The Better For It!

I wouldn’t exactly call it a bro-mance but I love the Golic brothers…and if you’ve ever spent any time around Bob, Mike and Greg you probably understand why: these are some funny and cool dudes!

Bob, of course, was an integral part of the beloved Browns teams from 1982 to 1988 and also played for the Patriots and Raiders.. Greg, actually the largest of the three (and that’s saying something), had his football career cut short by injuries and still lives and works in the Cleveland area. And Mike, had an 8 year NFL career that featured time with Houston, Philadelphia, and Miami before he segued into a career in broadcasting that culminated with an 18 year run with co-host Mike Greenberg on ESPN’s “Mike & Mike” radio show. But as that storied duo is about to call it quits there seems to be a bit of confusion surrounding the break-up. Click HERE to read all about it…