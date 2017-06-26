Scary Flight When Pilot Asks For Prayers Prior To Landing

June 26, 2017 9:02 AM
Filed Under: airplane

I bet a lot of you will be using some vacation time this week and especially next week. And probably will be using one of those low cost airlines that fly out of Hopkins here, or Akron-Canton south of here. Hopefully you won’t be getting any of this on board flight entertainment while you’re traveling. Good thing Air Asia doesn’t fly here in the US. If you don’t remember, an Air Asia flight crashed in December of 2014 and the outcome was not good. March of 2015 another flight was flying in the wrong direction and nearly took out another. On average Air Asia registers around six incidents a month.

Thanks to 9 News in Perth, Australia for the story HERE. Have a great day.

 

