The Daily Cut: The Clash “Train in Vain”

June 26, 2017 9:02 AM
Filed Under: The Clash, The Daily Cut

The Clash:“Train in Vain”

ALBUM: London Calling

YEAR: 1979

WRITER: Mick Jones

Peaked at number-23 on the Billboard Hot 100.

If you have an original vinyl copy of The Clash’s London Calling, there’s no mention anywhere on it of what would prove to be one of the band’s enduring hits. The band’s lead guitarist, Mick Jones, who wrote and sings lead on “Train in Vain,” explains why. “We did it last, the very last song of the LP. And we have this weekly music paper, the NME, at home and it was originally going to go out on that. But when it turned out, we said we’re not going to give it away, because it’s really good. The album artwork was already gone to press, so we put the record on, but it wasn’t mentioned on the record. And then it just sort of came out and it was, like, a big success.”

Clash guitarist-singer Mick Jones celebrates his 62nd birthday today (June 26th).

