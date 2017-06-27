Classic Rock Almanac June 27, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today (June 27th) is the 15th anniversary of the passing of The Who‘s bassist John Entwistle.

On which Who album is Entwistle credited with four and eight-string bass guitar, brass, backing vocals, one “joint lead vocal” and “album cover art?” a) Happy Jack

b) Tommy

c) The Who by Numbers

d) Face Dances

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-Singer-guitarist Bobby Womack (“Lookin’ for a Love,” “It’s All Over Now”), who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009 by longtime friend and collaborator Ron Wood, dies of colon cancer at 70.

2007-Paul McCartney does his third and final “secret” show to promote Memory Almost Full in Hollywood. The gig takes place at Amoeba Music, a large record store, and is witnessed by an audience of hundreds, including Ringo Starr, Jeff Lynne and Joe Walsh.

2002-Bassist John Entwistle of The Who dies in his sleep, the victim of an apparent heart attack, in a Las Vegas hotel room one day before the scheduled beginning of a Who reunion tour. He was 57.

1989-The Who performs Tommy in its entirety for the first time in 17 years at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. The show raises money for a children’s charity as well as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

1978-Peter Gabriel releases his second solo album, which (like the first) is self-titled.

1975-ZZ Top‘s Fandango album is certified gold.

1970-Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young rush-releases the single “Ohio,” a song written by Neil Young in reaction to the Kent State University killings on May 4th.