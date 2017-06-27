Dinner Anyone?

I like lobster what about you? I just don’t wanna meet one and know it’s going to that big boiling pot, drawn butter place in the sky before consuming it. I think if this behemoth of a lobster played in the NFL, it would be suspended for the first 4 games of the upcoming season for violating the use of steroids or something. Because I’ve never seen, nor heard of a 20 pound lobster before.

Thanks to WHDH-TV in Boston for the story HERE. Have a great day.

TSA workers find 20-pound lobster in luggage at Logan Airport