Dinner Anyone?

June 27, 2017 9:43 AM
Filed Under: tsa stps a 20 pound lobster at boston logan airport, whdh.com

I like lobster what about you? I just don’t wanna meet one and know it’s going to that big boiling pot, drawn butter place in the sky before consuming it. I think if this behemoth of a lobster played in the NFL, it would be suspended for the first 4 games of the upcoming season for violating the use of steroids or something. Because I’ve never seen, nor heard of a 20 pound lobster before.

Thanks to WHDH-TV in Boston for the story HERE. Have a great day.

TSA workers find 20-pound lobster in luggage at Logan Airport

