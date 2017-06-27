Have You Checked Out The “Other” Venice?

June 27, 2017 4:09 PM

First of all, let me just say that if you ever have the chance to go to Venice, Italy, you should definitely take it. It’s a magical city that pictures don’t do justice and one of the more romantic destinations on earth.  But with that said, a cheaper alternative is Venice, California; a beachfront city that has it’s own canals and wacky charm.

Venice, CA, was founded in 1905 by tobacco millionaire Abbot Kinney and over the years his idea of a seaside resort has gone through good times and bad and has emerged as a unique destination when visiting the Los Angeles area. And did I mention they have pretty women there? Click HERE for a photographic tour…

