Have You Checked Out The “Other” Venice?

First of all, let me just say that if you ever have the chance to go to Venice, Italy, you should definitely take it. It’s a magical city that pictures don’t do justice and one of the more romantic destinations on earth. But with that said, a cheaper alternative is Venice, California; a beachfront city that has it’s own canals and wacky charm.

Venice, CA, was founded in 1905 by tobacco millionaire Abbot Kinney and over the years his idea of a seaside resort has gone through good times and bad and has emerged as a unique destination when visiting the Los Angeles area. And did I mention they have pretty women there? Click HERE for a photographic tour…