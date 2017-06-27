The Daily Cut: The Who “My Wife”

The Who: “My Wife”

ALBUM: Who’s Next

YEAR: 1970

WRITER: John Entwistle

Released as the B-side of “Behind Blue Eyes,” which peaked at number-34 on the Billboard Hot 100, it became a rock radio staple.

In an interview done less than a year before his death, John Entwistle spoke about what inspired him to write “My Wife,” and how his then-wife Alison reacted to the song. “I’d had up a shouting argument with my wife and took my dogs for a walk and made up this imaginary wife that was coming after me. And when I got back, she was about to apologize and I ran past her and did the demo before I forgot it – and we had another argument after that. She thought it was very funny, because I told her how it had been written. She always meant to come on and hit me with a rolling pin whenever I sang it on stage – in front of a few thousand people come on and go ‘bam’ with a plastic rolling pin.”

John Entwistle passed away in a Las Vegas hotel room 15 years ago today (June 27th, 2002).