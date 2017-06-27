The Daily Cut: The Who “My Wife”

June 27, 2017 7:54 AM
Filed Under: John Entwistle, The Daily Cut, the who

The Who: “My Wife”

ALBUM: Who’s Next

YEAR: 1970

WRITER: John Entwistle

Released as the B-side of “Behind Blue Eyes,” which peaked at number-34 on the Billboard Hot 100, it became a rock radio staple.

In an interview done less than a year before his death, John Entwistle spoke about what inspired him to write “My Wife,” and how his then-wife Alison reacted to the song. “I’d had up a shouting argument with my wife and took my dogs for a walk and made up this imaginary wife that was coming after me. And when I got back, she was about to apologize and I ran past her and did the demo before I forgot it – and we had another argument after that. She thought it was very funny, because I told her how it had been written. She always meant to come on and hit me with a rolling pin whenever I sang it on stage – in front of a few thousand people come on and go ‘bam’ with a plastic rolling pin.”

John Entwistle passed away in a Las Vegas hotel room 15 years ago today (June 27th, 2002).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

98.5 WNCX Golf Classic: Tickets On Sale Now
August 12, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live