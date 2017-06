We all love hot dogs, we all pretty much eat them the same, ketchup, mustard maybe some relish. Hot dogs are a staple on the 4th of July.

Wait until you see these 9 unique hot dog creations. I think I might try the breakfast hot dog. Bacon wrapped dog, scrambled eggs on the bottom, american cheese, some chopped chives. Which one would you try? What’s your favorite hot dog consist of?

See the 9 unique hot dog creations here