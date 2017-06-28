Introducing The Bill Louis Burger

June 28, 2017 11:30 AM
This burger just screams “Bite Me”! A 6 oz. burger, cheddar cheese, bar-b-que pulled pork, and onion rings with lettuce, tomato, and onion on the side. Only at e55 on the Lake! They asked me to design a burger and it turned out better than I could have expected. Kelly Manderfield of the Cleveland Metroparks dropped by with the first burger and deliciousness ensued. Watch the video above!

The Bill Louis burger will also be available at the WNCX Emerald Necklace Road Rally – tickets are on sale now!

All in all I’d rather have a burger named after me than a wiener.

 

