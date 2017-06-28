The Daily Cut: Paul McCartney and Wings “Band on the Run”

Paul McCartney and Wings: “Band on the Run”

ALBUM: Band on the Run

YEAR: 1974

WRITERS: Paul and Linda McCartney

Topped the Billboard Hot 100.

Paul McCartney already had the idea for a song titled “Band on the Run” when he, Linda and Denny Laine left for Lagos, Nigeria to record what would become the album of the same title. He describes how the song was created in the studio. “It’d be me on drums and probably normally me and Denny’d start it off with a couple of acoustics just to get the song down, like you would for a demo, and then we’d just build it up like a sculpture. And the song, in writing itself, sort of then came to that phrase ‘band on the run’ and I thought, ‘That’s nice, ’cause if it makes it as a recording it will be a great album title.’”

“Band on the Run” was released as a single in Great Britain on June 28th, 1974.