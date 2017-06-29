2017 WNCX 4th Of July 4-Play

This 4th of July we’re starting off every hour with a 4-Play, four classics in a row with a common theme.
The grill is hot, the beverages are cold and the 4-Play makes your 4th of July celebration complete!
Tuesday, July 4th Themes
- Midnight – It’s “Midnight”
- 1am – “Another” 4-Play
- 2am – We’re Still “Up”
- 3am – Doing It “All Night”
- 4am – What “Dreams” Are Made Of
- 5am – First “Light” Of Day
- 6am – A New “Day”
- 7am – Good “Morning”
- 8am – Day “Four” Of July
- 9am – Hitting The “Highway”
- 10am – All “American”
- 11am – Starting The “Fire”
- Noon – America Was “Born” Today
- 1pm – For Your “Sweet” Tooth
- 2pm – A Celebration of “Freedom”
- 3pm – Let The “Games” Begin
- 4pm – Fun In The “Sun”
- 5pm – Happy Birthday “U.S.A.”
- 6pm – “Good” Times
- 7pm – “Tonight” Is Here
- 8pm – The Skies Will “Thunder”
- 9pm – Light Up The “Sky”
- 10pm – The “Spirit” Of 76
- 11pm – The “Last” 4-Play