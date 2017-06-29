2017 WNCX 4th Of July 4-Play

June 29, 2017 4:13 PM

This 4th of July we’re starting off every hour with a 4-Play, four classics in a row with a common theme.

The grill is hot, the beverages are cold and the 4-Play makes your 4th of July celebration complete!

Tuesday, July 4th Themes

  • Midnight – It’s “Midnight”
  • 1am – “Another” 4-Play
  • 2am – We’re Still “Up”
  • 3am – Doing It “All Night”
  • 4am – What “Dreams” Are Made Of
  • 5am – First “Light” Of Day
  • 6am – A New “Day”
  • 7am – Good “Morning”
  • 8am – Day “Four” Of July
  • 9am – Hitting The “Highway”
  • 10am – All “American”
  • 11am – Starting The “Fire”
  • Noon – America Was “Born” Today
  • 1pm – For Your “Sweet” Tooth
  • 2pm – A Celebration of “Freedom”
  • 3pm – Let The “Games” Begin
  • 4pm – Fun In The “Sun”
  • 5pm – Happy Birthday “U.S.A.”
  • 6pm – “Good” Times
  • 7pm – “Tonight” Is Here
  • 8pm – The Skies Will “Thunder”
  • 9pm – Light Up The “Sky”
  • 10pm – The “Spirit” Of 76
  • 11pm – The “Last” 4-Play
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

98.5 WNCX Golf Classic: Tickets On Sale Now
August 12, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live