Paice is the last original member of Deep Purple still in the band. Which one of these previous Deep Purple members was NOT in the band’s original 1968 lineup?

a) Ritchie Blackmore
b) Rod Evans
c) Roger Glover (He replaced Nick Simper in 1969, entering the band at the same time singer Ian Gillan took over for Evans)
d) Jon Lord

