TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice turns 69 years old today (June 29th).
Paice is the last original member of Deep Purple still in the band. Which one of these previous Deep Purple members was NOT in the band’s original 1968 lineup?
a) Ritchie Blackmore
b) Rod Evans
c) Roger Glover (He replaced Nick Simper in 1969, entering the band at the same time singer Ian Gillan took over for Evans)
d) Jon Lord
ANNIVERSARIES
2008-Guitar Hero: Aerosmith is released.
2007-Marshall Tucker Band co-founder and rhythm guitarist George McCorkle dies of cancer in Nashville. He was 60.
1984-Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band begin the Born in the U.S.A. tour in St. Paul, Minnesota. At the show, they film a video for “Dancing in the Dark” with film director Brian DePalma and an unknown named Courteney Cox.
1979-Former Little Feat leader Lowell George dies of a heart attack in Washington DC at age 34.
1969-The Jimi Hendrix Experience plays its final concert on the closing day of the violence-marred Denver Pop Festival. Bassist Noel Redding quits rather than be fired, and drummer Mitch Mitchell leaves, but ends up working with Hendrix on a semi-regular basis.
1968-Pink Floyd, Jethro Tull and Roy Harper play the first free rock concert ever held at London’s Hyde Park on the day Pink Floyd‘s second album, A Saucerful of Secrets, is released in Britain.
BIRTHDAYS
Colin Hay – 64 years old
solo/Men at Work singer-guitarist. The band he founded in Australia in 1979 scored U.S. number-ones with their first two singles, “Who Can It Be Now” and “Down Under,” and won 1982’s Best New Artist Grammy. Business as Usual spent 15 weeks at number-one and sold more than five-million copies. Hay was a member of Ringo’s All Starr Band in 2003 and 2008. Born 1953.
Ian Paice – 69 years old
Deep Purple drummer. Born 1948.
Bob Brunning – Died in 2011
The original bassist in Fleetwood Mac wasn’t the band’s first choice for the position. They’d wanted John McVie, but he turned them down to remain with John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers. Brunning gave up the spot when McVie changed his mind just a few weeks later and went on to become a teacher and author, publishing three books about Fleetwood Mac, among other works. He died October 18th, 2011 at 68. Born 1943.
TRIVIA ANSWER
c) Roger Glover (He replaced Nick Simper in 1969, entering the band at the same time singer Ian Gillan took over for Evans)