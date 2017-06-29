TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice turns 69 years old today (June 29th).

Paice is the last original member of Deep Purple still in the band. Which one of these previous Deep Purple members was NOT in the band’s original 1968 lineup? a) Ritchie Blackmore

b) Rod Evans

c) Roger Glover (He replaced Nick Simper in 1969, entering the band at the same time singer Ian Gillan took over for Evans)

d) Jon Lord scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Guitar Hero: Aerosmith is released.

2007-Marshall Tucker Band co-founder and rhythm guitarist George McCorkle dies of cancer in Nashville. He was 60.

1984-Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band begin the Born in the U.S.A. tour in St. Paul, Minnesota. At the show, they film a video for “Dancing in the Dark” with film director Brian DePalma and an unknown named Courteney Cox.

1979-Former Little Feat leader Lowell George dies of a heart attack in Washington DC at age 34.

1969-The Jimi Hendrix Experience plays its final concert on the closing day of the violence-marred Denver Pop Festival. Bassist Noel Redding quits rather than be fired, and drummer Mitch Mitchell leaves, but ends up working with Hendrix on a semi-regular basis.

1968-Pink Floyd, Jethro Tull and Roy Harper play the first free rock concert ever held at London’s Hyde Park on the day Pink Floyd‘s second album, A Saucerful of Secrets, is released in Britain.

BIRTHDAYS