We’ve Come A Long Way From The Photomat Booth In The Parking Lot!

June 29, 2017 4:34 PM

I remember the first time I actually had any “extra” money that my accountant recommended that  I invest in something. But what would that something be? Well, brilliant dude that I was, I figured I should invest in something that everybody used and would be around forever…and the answer I came up with was Kodak. How you could you miss with that? Everyone bought cameras, bought film (and flash cubes), took pictures, and dropped them off somewhere to get developed. It was a foolproof and guaranteed winner of an investment…right up until it wasn’t!

Welcome to the world of IPhones and their unlimited photographic options. And did you know that there is are IPhone Photographic Awards? Well there are and you can click HERE to check out the winning photos for 2017…

