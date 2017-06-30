Jose Ramirez really doesn’t look the part. The stars on your baseball team are suppose to look like Bryce Harper or Roberto Clemente or Albert Belle…and Jose doesn’t look anything like those dudes. But, as we well know from watching him for the past few years, looks are deceiving. Jose is an “Everyman” kind of star and the rest of baseball is starting to take notice. Click HERE for the article…
An Out-Of-Town-Look At The Tribe’s Jose Ramirez!June 30, 2017 3:47 PM
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images