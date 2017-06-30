Classic Rock Almanac June 30, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Forty years ago today, KISS not only had its first Marvel comic book published, but released its sixth album.

Which KISS album was released on June 30th 1977? a) Destroyer

b) Rock and Roll Over

c) Love Gun

d) Dynasty

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison are all on hand in Las Vegas for the premiere of Love, a Cirque de Soleil production using the music of The Beatles.

1999-Eric Clapton stages a benefit concert in New York for his Crossroads Center. Bob Dylan and Sheryl Crow are among the performers at Madison Square Garden.

1994-Pearl Jam‘s Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament testify at a Congressional hearing about monopolies in the concert ticketing business.

1977-On the same day, KISS release their sixth studio album, Love Gun, and Marvel publishes the first of its two KISS comic books.

1976-“Sara Smile” becomes the first gold single for Hall & Oates.

1975-Five days after finalizing her divorce from Sonny Bono, Cher marries Gregg Allman in a Las Vegas hotel room. She files for divorce from him 10 days later but they remain married for more than three years.

1975-The Eagles‘ “One of These Nights” is certified gold.

