He Didn’t Take A Bow, Just Lied Down

This is a very cute video that was just posted to YouTube. Some dogs gets freaked out by loud or different sounds, this one enjoyed the soothing music being put out by this orchestra performing in Turkey. Being a dog and cat dad, I wanna know how this guy got out on stage? I’m thinking it’s human was probably playing one of the instruments on stage and wanted to see what’s up.

You have a great and safe holiday weekend, hope you have next Monday and Tuesday off. And since we’re talking dogs, remember your dog and cat can hear from miles away, so be mindful of them when you’re blasting off your fireworks over the 4th of July weekend. Appreciate it and thanks.