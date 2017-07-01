U2 in Cleveland! Finally!

We are zero days U2 fans, down to literally a few hours. I am getting so very excited. But, there are rules to be followed. Best thing to do, check out First Energy Stadium’s page for the details. NFL rules will apply today.

As far as parking goes, it’s getting busy already around and near the stadium. Think about RTA or parking out a bit and walking. West Bank, hop on water taxi to east bank, then take water front line to Rock Hall stop might be a good option.

If you have a GA floor ticket, you must enter at the northeast gate, also known as the Cree Gate. And all of your party must be together before you enter.

The box office at 5pm. One Republic starts around 7pm. They say show will end around 11pm.

And ladies! NO PURSES. Small clutches are ok (check for dimensions) and the 12″ x 12″ x 6″ clear bags are good. Again, check for all of the details.

It is going to be a massive good time with 51,000 of your closest friends, just do a little pre-show homework, and it will ensure a great evening.

See you there!