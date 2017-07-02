Classic Rock Almanac July 2, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Live 8 takes place in London, Rome, Berlin, Tokyo, Philadelphia and Barrie, Canada. The largest global concert event in history attracts approximately two-million people to see performances by U2, Pink Floyd, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Elton John, Sting, Brian Wilson, Roxy Music, R.E.M., The Who, Green Day and many more.

2004-David Crosby pleads guilty to a gun possession charge in New York. He is fined $5,000 and given a conditional discharge — meaning he’ll spend time in jail if he gets arrested again.

2002-Sharon Osbourne reveals she’s been diagnosed with “a treatable form of cancer,” which is later confirmed to be colon cancer. As a result, the first two dates of Ozzfest are postponed.

1991-Guns n’ Roses singer Axl Rose provokes a riot during a concert outside of St. Louis when he jumps off stage to attack a fan who is videotaping the concert. 60 people are hurt.

1991-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release their eighth studio album, Into the Great Wide Open. Like Petty’s previous album, his solo debut Full Moon Fever, he co-produces it with Jeff Lynne and Mike Campbell.

1980-Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and manager Danny Rifken of The Grateful Dead are arrested for inciting a riot at the San Diego Sports Arena after they try to interfere in a drug-related arrest.

1976-Brian Wilson joins The Beach Boys onstage for the first time in 12 years, playing piano and singing “In My Room.” The next night’s show at the Oakland (California) Coliseum is taped for an NBC special that airs in August.

1975-David Bowie gets a gold record (his fourth) for the Young Americans album.

1973-The soundtrack to the “James Bond” movie Live and Let Die, featuring Wings‘ title track, is released.

1966-The Beach Boys‘ acclaimed but commercially disappointing Pet Sounds spends its only week in the Top 10 of Billboard‘s album chart

1959-The soon-to-be-legendary terrible movie Plan 9 From Outer Space, by director Ed Wood, has its premiere.

1956-Elvis Presley records “Hound Dog,” “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Anyway You Want Me” in New York.

1900-Lord Zeppelin demonstrates the first blimp-like airship

BIRTHDAYS

Roy Bittan – 68 years old

E Street Band keyboardist. Born 1949.

Murry Wilson – Died in 1973

Born in Kansas, the domineering, abusive father of Beach Boys Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson (and uncle of Mike Love) managed the band in its early years and made a terrible deal to sell their publishing. A frustrated songwriter, he tried to compete with Brian by producing a sound-alike group. But The Sunrays never cracked the Top 30, while The Beach Boys continued on to a Hall of Fame career. When he died of a heart attack in 1973, The Beach Boys called him “a hard oyster-shell of a man, aggressively masking a pushover softness.” Born 1917.