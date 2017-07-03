Classic Rock Almanac July 3, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

1995-Courtney Love‘s request to spread Kurt Cobain‘s ashes is rejected by Seattle’s Lake View Cemetery, where Bruce and Brandon Lee are buried.

1982-The Stray Cats‘ Built for Speed and Men at Work‘s Business as Usual both enter the charts. They will become two of the year’s biggest-selling albums.

1981-On the tenth anniversary of Jim Morrison‘s death, guitarist Robby Krieger, keyboardist Ray Manzarek and drummer John Densmore lead fans in a graveside tribute at the Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris where Morrison is buried.

1969-27-year-old Brian Jones, late of The Rolling Stones, drowns in the pool at his Hartfield, England home the day the band’s first single without him, “Honky Tonk Women,” is released.

1968-The Beatles begin recording “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da,” a project that stretches over seven additional days.

1964-In England, The High Numbers, who will become better known after they change their name back to The Who, release their only single, “Zoot Suit” b/w “I’m the Face,” on Fontana Records.

BIRTHDAYS

Andy Fraser – Died in 2015

The London native played bass in Free and co-wrote the band’s lone U.S. hit, “All Right Now,” with lead singer Paul Rodgers. He was later in Sharks. He released a solo album (Naked…and Finally Free) in 2005. He died March 16th, 2015 at 62. Born 1952.