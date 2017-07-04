Classic Rock Almanac July 4, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Elton John plays an AIDS-awareness benefit in Philadelphia, on the same stage Live 8 used.

2000-A Metallica fan falls to his death after climbing on an exterior railing at the band’s July 4th Summer Sanitarium tour show at Baltimore’s PSI Net Stadium.

2000-Ron Wood of The Rolling Stones checks himself into rehab in London.

1984-The Beach Boys perform on the Fourth of July in Washington, D-C. A year after being banned by Interior Secretary James Watt for “attracting a bad element,” they return to play the Capital Mall after President Reagan said he was a fan. Ringo Starr sits in with the band, which will play the Mall again next year. (The year before, after Secretary Watt exiled them from D-C, they played Atlantic City. It was the final Independence Day show for the original lineup —Brian, Mike, Carl, Al and Dennis.)

1982-Ozzy Osbourne marries his manager, Sharon Arden, the daughter of English rock impresario Don Arden.

1980-The Beach Boys play a free show for a half-million people at the Washington Monument in D-C. It turns into an annual Fourth of July event.

1971-George Harrison starts recording the single “Bangla Desh.” He finishes the following day.

BIRTHDAYS

Jeremy Spencer – 69 years old

The co-founder of Fleetwood Mac played slide guitar on such songs as “Black Magic Woman” and “Albatross” but left the group suddenly in 1971 to join a religious cult. He returned to music as a solo artist and is still active today. Born 1948.

Alan “Blind Owl” Wilson – Died in 1970

The Canned Heat singer-guitarist-harmonica player died of a drug overdose September 3rd, 1970. Born 1943.

Dave Rowberry – Died in 2003

The keyboardist took Alan Price‘s place in The Animals in 1965. He died of a heart attack June 6th, 2003 at 61. Born 1940.

Bill Withers – 79 years old

The West Virginia native sang “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Use Me” and the chart-topping “Lean on Me” in the early ’70s. In 1981, he teamed with jazz saxophonist Grover Washington Junior for the Top 5 hit “Just the Two of Us.” He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. Born 1938.

The United States of America – 241 years old

Born in 1776