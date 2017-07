Even if you are the Governor of the state you’re governing in, it probably isn’t a great idea to go enjoy some beach time at the beach or beaches you declared close due to financial hardship as you’ll see HERE thanks to CNN. Plus, this being a beach sighting (he’s not wearing a Speedo thank God) of the New Jersey governor it does open you up to several, hilarious memes as you’ll also see here.

Have a great day and hope your 4th of July weekend was a stress less day at the beach.