Classic Rock Almanac July 5, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Robbie Robertson of The Band celebrates his 74th birthday today (July 5th).

Robertson’s first project after The Band project was a movie, which he produced, co-wrote and co-starred in. What was its title? a) Life Is a Carnival

b) Storyville

c) Carny

d) The Saga of Pepote

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Rock Star: Supernova debuts on CBS. 15 vocalists vie to become the singer of a new group featuring Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted and ex-Guns n’ Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke.

1984-Billy Joel is awarded Madison Square Garden’s Platinum Ticket for selling over a quarter-million tickets to the venue. The only other acts so honored are The Rolling Stones, Yes and Elton John

1975-Police pull over a swerving rented Chevy in Fordyce, Arkansas. Inside are Keith Richards and Ron Wood of The Rolling Stones and two friends. Richards is charged with possession of an offensive weapon and reckless driving. He is released on less than 200-dollars bail and flies out of town on a chartered plane.

1975-Bad Company releases “Feel Like Making Love.”

1969-The Rolling Stones stage a free concert for 250,000 people in London’s Hyde Park. The show was organized to introduce the band’s new guitarist, Mick Taylor, but Brian Jones‘s death two days before turns it into a tribute.

1954-At his first session for Sun Records in Memphis, Elvis Presley — joined by guitarist Scotty Moore and bassist Bill Black — records Arthur Crudup‘s “That’s All Right.”