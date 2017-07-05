Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Blind Faith Can’t find My Way Home

Blind Faith Can’t find My Way Home

A song that somehow might be more of a state of mind than the song in itself. Most versions come with a haunting guitar that gives you a foggy feeling that enhances the song greatly.

Come down off your throne and leave your body alone

Somebody must change

You are the reason I’ve been waiting so long

Somebody holds the key

Well, I’m near the end and I just ain’t got the time

And I’m wasted and I can’t find my way home

Come down on your own and leave your body alone

Somebody must change

You are the reason I’ve been waiting all these years

Somebody holds the key

Well, I’m near the end and I just ain’t got the time

And I’m wasted and I can’t find my way home