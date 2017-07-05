The Daily Cut: The Band “Stage Fright”

July 5, 2017 8:10 AM
Filed Under: Robbie Robertson, The Band, The Daily Cut

The Band: “Stage Fright”

ALBUM: Stage Fright

YEAR: 1970

WRITER: Robbie Robertson

Never released as a single in the U.S.

The Band‘s guitarist and main songwriter Robbie Robertson says that the title track of their third album, “Stage Fright,” was — and wasn’t — about him. “If you’re in a situation where your job is to stand up in front of everybody and do something, it’s just kind of an interesting study of human nature. People can be so sure of themselves and confident and everything and all of a sudden you put the spotlight on them and they just kind of melt on the floor. There was something that I was personally expressing in this, but I wasn’t talking about me, me, me, me, I was talking about that experience.”

Robbie Robertson celebrates his 74th birthday today (July 5th).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

July 29, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
August 12, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live