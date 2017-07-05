The Daily Cut: The Band “Stage Fright”

The Band: “Stage Fright”

ALBUM: Stage Fright

YEAR: 1970

WRITER: Robbie Robertson

Never released as a single in the U.S.

The Band‘s guitarist and main songwriter Robbie Robertson says that the title track of their third album, “Stage Fright,” was — and wasn’t — about him. “If you’re in a situation where your job is to stand up in front of everybody and do something, it’s just kind of an interesting study of human nature. People can be so sure of themselves and confident and everything and all of a sudden you put the spotlight on them and they just kind of melt on the floor. There was something that I was personally expressing in this, but I wasn’t talking about me, me, me, me, I was talking about that experience.”

Robbie Robertson celebrates his 74th birthday today (July 5th).