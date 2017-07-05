They Can’t Find Bigfoot But They Might Have Found Amelia Earhart…

July 5, 2017 4:14 PM

Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster, the lost city of Atlantis. Noah’s Ark, Albert Belle’s corked bat…we’re always looking for something. And high on that list is the quest to find out just what happened to famed aviator Amelia Earhart who, in 1937, vanished during an attempt to circumnavigate the globe. Theories about what actually happened to her have circulated for the past eighty years and now some recently discovered photos have raised some new theories. Click HERE for the latest ideas…

More from Michael Stanley 3:00pm To 7:00pm
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

July 29, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
August 12, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live