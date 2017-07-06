Another Airline Incident

July 6, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: United Airlines

Just when things in the friendly skies had seemed to have calmed down of late, United is involved in yet another on board incident from the airline that seems to have invented them. This time, instead of a passenger being dragged kicking, screaming and bleeding from the plane, a mother is forced to hold her 27 month old son on the last leg of a Honolulu to Houston to Boston trip in order to attend a teacher conference. We did the math on how many miles this trip is. From Honolulu to Houston, it’s a 3,902 mile trip. Houston to Boston add on another 1,594 and that last leg is where mom is holding her 25 pound son.

You know what this is all about right? Mom paid for a cheaper kid companion ticket for her son. And it costs $75 or more to fly stand by on United, the airline is making more money by forcing mom to hold her son so this guy can get a seat. Which her son’s seat that she already paid for is non refundable. And I don’t think this kid is a member of the frequent flyer Mileage Plus program on United. And this stand by passenger probably is.

Thanks to KITV-TV in Honolulu for the story HERE. Have a great day and happy Friday-Eve too.

 

More from Slats 5:30am To 10:00am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

July 29, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
August 12, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live