For the past thirty years Michael Cartellone, the pride of Solon, Ohio, Has been one of rock’s busiest drummers. You’ve heard him with Damn Yankees, John Fogerty and, for the past twenty years, with Lynyrd Skynyrd. But there’s more to the talented Mr. Cartellone than just drumming. He’s an accomplished painter who is back in town for a one-man show downtown at the Hilton Hotel this Saturday from 1-4. So stop by and enjoy the latest creations of one very talented guy! Listen above.