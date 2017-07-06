Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Jeff Beck Beck’s Bolero

July 6, 2017 9:13 AM
Filed Under: Jeff Beck Beck, Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day

Jeff Beck – Beck’s Bolero

Inspired by Ravel’s Boléro “Beck’s Bolero” is a “one of the great rock instrumentals, the song gives you a visual wave of guitar that needs no video. Layered guitar work is just outstanding to the point that just about any guitarist would love to be a fly on the wall during that recording.

The recording session brought together a group of musicians, including Jimmy Page, Keith Moon, John Paul Jones, and Nicky Hopkins, who later agreed that the line up was a first attempt at what became Led Zeppelin. However, there is an ongoing disagreement over the composer as well as producer credits. Despite being credited solely to Page, Beck claims that he made significant contributions to the composition. Likewise, Page and Simon Napier-Bell each claim to have produced it, while Mickie Most received the credit.

