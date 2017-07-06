The Daily Cut: The Beatles “Strawberry Fields Forever”

The Beatles: “Strawberry Fields Forever”

ALBUM: Released as a double A-sided single with “Penny Lane,” months later it was included in the U.S. version of Magical Mystery Tour

YEAR: 1967

WRITERS: John Lennon and Paul McCartney

While “Penny Lane” topped the Billboard Hot 100, “Strawberry Fields Forever” only peaked at number-eight.

Paul McCartney explains why, even though he didn’t write it, “Strawberry Fields Forever” means a lot to him. “’Strawberry Fields’ is special to me just because it’s one of John’s greatest songs, I think. There’s a place in Liverpool where John used to live right next door to, this Salvation Army place called Strawberry Fields. We always loved the name and during the psychedelic ‘60s it kind of felt like it meant something more than just this little hostel for underprivileged kids. John got that together and it was great fun recording it, fairly crazy. The actual recording is two completely different takes, but we liked the first half of one and the second half of the other, so we just stuck them together.”

John Lennon and Paul McCartney met 60 years ago today (July 7th, 1957) at a church social in a Liverpool suburb.