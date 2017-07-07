A Good Dog Story That Ends On Live TV

I’m always a sucker for these kind of stories, because all of my kids have been shelter pets because they know. Every day for them is New Year’s Eve since they know life on the couch at your house, certainly beats hanging out at the pound getting 3 meals a day in a pen. This is a very cool, happy ending of a story where a family from Georgia is visiting relatives in Buffalo, New York over the 4th of July holiday. And what did Dick Goddard used to tell you over the 4th? Always to be mindful of the “4 foots” who easily get scared from the sound of fireworks and bolt. Ask any Humane Society and the #1 time when pets go missing? Over the July 4th holiday for that exact same reason.

Thanks to WIVB-TV in Buffalo who while conducting this interview on this family’s lost dog, the dog came home. Have a great weekend and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.

WATCH: Lost dog returns to family mid-interview