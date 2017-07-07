TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Beatles drummer Ringo Starr celebrates his 77th birthday today (July 7th).

What was Ringo’s first recorded lead vocal with The Beatles? a) “Boys”

b) “Chains”

c) “Act Naturally”

d) “Yellow Submarine” scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Paul McCartney surprises Ringo Starr by joining him at his 70th birthday concert at New York’s Radio City Music Hall for The Beatles‘ “Birthday.” Other guest performers at the show include Ringo’s son Zak Starkey, Yoko Ono, Joe Walsh, Jeff Lynne, Nils Lofgren, Steven Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Gary Brooker, AC/DC singer Brian Johnson, Mick Jones, Billy Squier and Peter Tork.

2009-A memorial service for Michael Jackson is held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, preceded by a private service at Forest Lawn cemetery. Of the 1,600,000 million fans who applied for tickets, 17,500 are admitted. Performers and speakers at the event include Mariah Carey, Stevie Wonder, Maya Angelou, Lionel Richie, John Mayer, Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Jermaine Jackson, Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah and The Reverend Al Sharpton. The service is viewed live, online and on TV, by more than a billion people worldwide.

2006-After years of living out of the public eye, founding Pink Floyd singer-guitarist Syd Barrett, 60, dies of complications from diabetes in Cambridge, England.

2006-Journey changes singers in mid-tour, replacing Steve Augeri, who reportedly suffers from a chronic throat infection, with Jeff Scott Soto, who sang in Journey guitarist Neal Schon‘s short-lived side project Soul Sirkus. Soto will officially join the band in December

1987-One of U2‘s tour buses is damaged by a bomb blast that destroys a restaurant in Brussels.

1978-Bruce Springsteen introduces a handful of new songs — including “Independence Day” and “Point Blank” — at a show broadcast live from The Roxy in L.A.

1977-Styx release The Grand Illusion. Led by the Top 10 single “Come Sail Away” and the Top 30 “Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)” the album will go triple platinum.

1971-Jim Morrison is buried in Pere Lachiase Cemetary in Paris four days after his death.

1969-The Beatles record “Here Comes the Sun” in London without John Lennon, who is in the hospital following a June auto accident in Scotland.

1968-The Yardbirds officially break up, although guitarist Jimmy Page agrees to fulfill Scandinavian concert obligations, calling the new group he has assembled The New Yardbirds. After Keith Moon of The Who suggests that “…it’ll probably go over like a lead zeppelin,” Page renames the group Led Zeppelin.