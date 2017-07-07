Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Pink Floyd Echoes

Pink Floyd Echoes

Some songs like Pink Floyd Echoes are hard to fit in the Saturday Night Live House Party but surprise you get a 231/2 minute song once in a while. Written in 1970 by all four members of the group, “Echoes” provides the extended finale to Pink Floyd’s album Meddle. The track has a running time of 23:31 and takes up the entire second side of the vinyl recording.

It also appears in shortened form as the fifth track on the compilation album which took its name, Echoes: The Best of Pink Floyd.[1] “Echoes” is the third-longest song in Pink Floyd’s catalogue, after “Atom Heart Mother” (23:44) and the combined segments of “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” (26:01). Unlike those pieces, it is not explicitly divided into separate parts; however, the composition was originally assembled from separate fragments, and was later split in two parts to serve as both the opening and closing numbers in the band’s film Live at Pompeii. It retains the title as the longest song by Pink Floyd that is not split into parts. The first part was used to open the band’s 1987-90 A Momentary Lapse of Reason Tour.