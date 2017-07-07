The Daily Cut: Styx “Miss America”

Styx: “Miss America”

ALBUM: The Grand Illusion

YEAR: 1977

WRITER: James Young

Never released as a single, but an album rock classic.

“Miss America” is the only song on The Grand Illusion sung and totally written by Styx guitarist James “J.Y.” Young. He tells us how it fits into the album’s concept. “That whole idea of Grand Illusion was that fame when you’re not famous you think it’s going to turn you into this new person that has this different view of life and is surrounded by different things, and when you get there you realize you’re still the same person. And so becoming Miss America for a year, it’s really the fleeting nature of fame is the phrase I boiled it down to. And Miss America just seemed like a contest started by Atlantic City to promote tourism there. So it’s another grand illusion.“

Today (July 7th) is the 40th anniversary of the release of The Grand Illusion.