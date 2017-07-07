The Nineties Premieres July 9 On CNN

July 7, 2017 8:51 AM
Filed Under: cnn, the nineties

The Nineties comes to CNN from EMMY® Award-winning producers Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman in association with HBO and EMMY® award-winning producer Mark Herzog.

The Nineties examines the presidencies of George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton, technological triumphs and terrorist tragedies, the grunge revolution and hip-hop’s ascendance, interracial conflict across
America, and a genre-bending era of television. The Nineties combines archival footage and interviews with journalists, historians, musicians and television stars including Tom Hanks, Kelsey Grammer,
Sean Hayes, Arsenio Hall, Darren Star, Alanis Morissette, Questlove, Lance Bass, Christiane Amanpour, Dan Rather, Madeline Albright, Al Sharpton and more.

The premiere episode, The One About TV is all about TV in the 90s. The Nineties premieres Sunday, July 9 at 9pm with a 2-hour episode only on CNN!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

July 29, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
August 12, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live