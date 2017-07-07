The Nineties Premieres July 9 On CNN

The Nineties comes to CNN from EMMY® Award-winning producers Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman in association with HBO and EMMY® award-winning producer Mark Herzog.

The Nineties examines the presidencies of George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton, technological triumphs and terrorist tragedies, the grunge revolution and hip-hop’s ascendance, interracial conflict across

America, and a genre-bending era of television. The Nineties combines archival footage and interviews with journalists, historians, musicians and television stars including Tom Hanks, Kelsey Grammer,

Sean Hayes, Arsenio Hall, Darren Star, Alanis Morissette, Questlove, Lance Bass, Christiane Amanpour, Dan Rather, Madeline Albright, Al Sharpton and more.

The premiere episode, The One About TV is all about TV in the 90s. The Nineties premieres Sunday, July 9 at 9pm with a 2-hour episode only on CNN!