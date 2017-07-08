Chris V.’s AC/DC Diary…Ronald Belford “Bon” Scott Born Today, July 9th, 1946

Ronald Belford “Bon” Scott was born on July 9th, 1946 in Forfar, Scotland.  Bon was brought up in Kirriemuir, Scotland before moving to Melbourne, Australia with his family in 1952 at the age of 6.  Bon then lived in a suburb called Sunshine for 4 years and then moved to Fremantle, Western Australia.

Bon was in a band called The Spektors in 1964 and also performed in The Valentines, and then Fraternity before replacing Dave Evans as the lead singer for AC/DC in 1974.

Let’s take a look at Bon’s home in Kirrimuir, then at each point of his singing career.

Bon’s home:

The Spektors:

The Valentines:

Fraternity:

AC/DC:

R.I.P. Bon!  We miss you.

