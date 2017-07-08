Classic Rock Almanac July 8, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-The Stranger by Billy Joel is re-issued in an expanded 30th anniversary box set that also includes a June 1977 concert, recorded before the album was completed.

2004-Dave Matthews Band, Jon Bon Jovi, Mary J. Blige, John Mellencamp and Wyclef Jean are among the performers at a fundraiser for Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

2004-David Bowie‘s camp confirms that the 57-year-old legend underwent heart surgery in Germany in June, acknowledging that it was not a pinched nerve that caused him to cancel the last handful of shows on his Reality tour.

1971-A small riot takes place at a Mott the Hoople concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The incident causes rock to be temporarily banned from the venue.

1968-The Beatles get their first look at Yellow Submarine as Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr (but not John Lennon) attend a preview at the Bowater House Cinema in Knightsbridge. Earlier in the day, McCartney scraps all previous takes of “Ob La Di, Ob La Da” and starts recording it again. The choice annoys Lennon and Harrison, neither of whom much cares for the song.

1967-The Jimi Hendrix Experience starts its first full U-S tour, as the opening act for The Monkees, in Jacksonville, Florida.

1966-The Beatles arrive in London at 6:00 a-m on a flight from India, George Harrison tells the BBC’s morning radio show, “We’re going to have a couple of weeks to recuperate before we go and get beat up by the Americans.”

1954-D-J Dewey Phillips of WHBQ in Memphis becomes the first person to play an Elvis Presley record on the air. He spins an acetate of the freshly recorded “That’s All Right” and gets the unknown young singer on the show for a quick interview.

BIRTHDAYS

Carlos Cavazo – 60 years old

Ratt/ex-Quiet Riot guitarist. Born 1957.

Jai Johanny Johanson (John Lee Johnson) – 73 years old

Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band/Les Brers/ex-Allman Brothers Band drummer. Born 1944.

Johnnie Johnson – Died in 2005

Chuck Berry‘s keyboardist was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. He died April 13th, 2005 at 80. Born 1924.