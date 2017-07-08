Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Golden Earring Vanilla Queen

Golden Earring Vanilla Queen
The group was founded by guitarist/vocalist George Kooymans and bassist/vocalist Rinus Gerritsen. Best known in the U.S. for their hard rock material, Golden Earring have been the most popular homegrown band in the Netherlands since the mid-’60s, when they were primarily a pop group.
Golden Earring Vanilla Queen is one of the outstanding cuts often overlooked from the Moontan LP.
Fascinating lady, snowflake in the sun
You make me feel so bourgeois
Oh, you’ve captured everyone
I hear you’ve been a dancer
At some famous Paris show
And million dollar lovers
Neatly saw you to your door
Nineteen fifty seven,
Sweetheart of the year
Secret of your beauty,
Was your moon tan and your fear
And now you run this city
You’re still honey to the flies
Attract the in crowd dandies
Faraway-look in their eyes
You’re the bright, nocturnal Vanilla Queen
Your mask is sterile dignity
Tell me why, nocturnal Vanilla Queen
You haunt me, even in my dreams
It couldn’t be avoided
We were bound to meet
I knew you would drag me down
And toss me off my feet
Sweet moments of desire
Sweet moments of relief
You blew down my fences
You’re natural make-believe
You’re the bright, nocturnal Vanilla Queen
Your mask is sterile dignity
Tell me why, nocturnal Vanilla Queen
You haunt me, even in my dreams