Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Golden Earring Vanilla Queen

Golden Earring Vanilla Queen

The group was founded by guitarist/vocalist George Kooymans and bassist/vocalist Rinus Gerritsen. Best known in the U.S. for their hard rock material, Golden Earring have been the most popular homegrown band in the Netherlands since the mid-’60s, when they were primarily a pop group.

Golden Earring Vanilla Queen is one of the outstanding cuts often overlooked from the Moontan LP.

Fascinating lady, snowflake in the sun

You make me feel so bourgeois

Oh, you’ve captured everyone

I hear you’ve been a dancer

At some famous Paris show

And million dollar lovers

Neatly saw you to your door

Nineteen fifty seven,

Sweetheart of the year

Secret of your beauty,

Was your moon tan and your fear

And now you run this city

You’re still honey to the flies

Attract the in crowd dandies

Faraway-look in their eyes

You’re the bright, nocturnal Vanilla Queen

Your mask is sterile dignity

Tell me why, nocturnal Vanilla Queen

You haunt me, even in my dreams

It couldn’t be avoided

We were bound to meet

I knew you would drag me down

And toss me off my feet

Sweet moments of desire

Sweet moments of relief

You blew down my fences

You’re natural make-believe

You’re the bright, nocturnal Vanilla Queen

Your mask is sterile dignity

Tell me why, nocturnal Vanilla Queen

You haunt me, even in my dreams