U2…what else?!

Wow. What an absolutely remarkable night. And while U2’s show at FirstEnergy was only a week ago, it feels like it’s been at least a month. Was just a great day and evening. And I don’t know about you, but I didn’t get to sleep until about 4 on Sunday morning, just way too wired to sleep. I also enjoyed all of the comments on Facebook, “Looks like I’m the only one not at the show.” Yup.

There is some stat floating around out there that over 50% of the crowd was from outside of Northeast Ohio. Those amazing U2 fans will travel. Fantastic that Cleveland could really shine, and hopefully these visitors will spread the good word of our fun city.

Have to send a special shout out thanking the Cleveland Police Department for a nearly perfect egress after the show. Well-planned, lots of officers following through on these plans. Sure it took a little bit of time, but it was smooth as silk.

Bono looked like he was in high spirits. We Clevelanders know how to have fun, glad he picked up on that. It was definitely a special night to remember.

We should also say well done to Beth who represented during “Mysterious Ways.” She was great, and seemed to have thrown Bono off his game a bit! Loved every minute of it.

And the band’s tribute to Jane Scott during “Ultraviolet?!” Amazingly classy.

Just a wonderfully emotional night. Singing, dancing, clapping, making friends even if for a couple of hours. Just spectacular.

If you have three minutes, check out this wonderful video on the design and implementation of their gigantic video wall/screen that served as the night’s back drop. Stunning!