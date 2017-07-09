Classic Rock Almanac July 9, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Carlos Santana is headed to the altar for the second time. During a Santana show in Chicago, Cindy Blackman, a jazz and rock drummer best known for recording and touring with Lenny Kravitz, performs on “Corazon Espinado,” following it with a drum solo. When it ends, Carlos asks her to the front of the stage and proposes marriage to her, which she accepts.

1999-Elton John has a pacemaker inserted.

1995-The Grateful Dead play their final concert at Chicago’s Soldier Field. A month later, Jerry Garcia will suffer a heart attack and die while in drug rehab.

1988-Cheap Trick get their only number-one single, as “The Flame” goes to the top of the Billboard chart.

1983-The Police‘s “Every Breath You Take” starts a nine-week run at number-one on the pop chart.

1977-KISS‘s Love Gun and Bob Marley and the Wailers‘ Exodus both reach the Top 40 of Billboard‘s album chart.

1976-Aerosmith‘s Rocks album is certified platinum for one million sales.\

1968-The Doors perform at Memorial Auditorium in Dallas. “Soul Kitchen” opens the show and “Light My Fire” closes it. During that song’s extended instrumental, Jim Morrison jumps offstage and offers his microphone to audience members. Several people shout happily into it, but a policeman does not. Morrison then mocks the cop by mimicking being frisked.

1964-The Animals‘ “House of the Rising Sun” hits number-one in the U-K. It will top the U.S. charts two months later.

1955-Bill Haley & His Comets top the Billboard singles chart with “Rock Around the Clock,” the first rock and roll song to reach number-one.

BIRTHDAYS

Courtney Love (Harrison) – 53 years old

The outspoken Hole singer-guitarist and actress (The People Vs. Larry Flynt, 200 Cigarettes, Man on the Moon) was widowed by Kurt Cobain of Nirvana. Born 1964.

Jim Kerr – 58 years old

The Simple Minds singer was married to Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders. Born 1959.

Bon Scott (Ronald Belford) – Died in 1980

The AC/DC singer, who was Scottish, died of an alcohol overdose February 19th, 1980 at 33. He was inducted posthumously into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 2003. Born 1946.