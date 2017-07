A musical based on the hits of the Rolling Stones is beginning to take shape in London. It’s a risky proposition at best, but when done right these things can be uber-lucrative. Musicals based on Carole King, ABBA, and The Four Seasons made huge bucks, while ones about John Lennon, The Beach Boys, and Bob Dylan totally bombed.

The band has to sign off on the whole thing, so it’s going to have to be good!